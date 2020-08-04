Marylanders should apply for absentee ballot right now | READER COMMENTARY

We all wish we could hold an ordinary election, but with COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing across the nation, we cannot be sure that it will be safe to vote in person in November. Without automatically sending ballots to voters’ homes as we did in April and June, voters must act now to protect their health and their right to vote. Make your request early. Go to the State Board of Elections website — elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html — to apply for a mail-in ballot. Applying early will help ensure that your ballot arrives on time.