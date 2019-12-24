I find it very interesting that all the House Democrats in their Impeachment speeches, closed with a statement that “no one is above the law.” Yet most Democrats support illegal immigrants being above the law!
Isn’t that a dichotomy in their statements, thoughts, views and actions? Yet, I haven’t heard anyone challenge them on this issue (“Maryland lawmaker aims to ban private immigration detention centers in the state as ICE seeks facility here,” Dec. 19)!
Richard T. Webb, Parkton
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.