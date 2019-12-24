xml:space="preserve">
Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks as other House Democrats look on during an event at the Rayburn Room of the U.S. Capitol December 19, 2019. House Democrats held an event celebrating the "legislative progress the House Democratic Majority has made For The People in 2019.
I find it very interesting that all the House Democrats in their Impeachment speeches, closed with a statement that “no one is above the law.” Yet most Democrats support illegal immigrants being above the law!

Isn’t that a dichotomy in their statements, thoughts, views and actions? Yet, I haven’t heard anyone challenge them on this issue (“Maryland lawmaker aims to ban private immigration detention centers in the state as ICE seeks facility here,” Dec. 19)!

Richard T. Webb, Parkton

