Trump legacy, abortion ruling mute July 4th celebration | READER COMMENTARY

On this Independence Day, I personally found no reason to celebrate. July 4th is recognized as the birth of an ideal; that government of, by, and for the people is our highest aspiration. One that we as Americans collectively promise to uphold and cherish. One that urges us to work together to ensure that all citizens can enjoy the liberty to pursue their goals in life.

But after years of the Donald Trump administration and the ensuing denial from too many Republicans of the harm done by him, the seemingly uncontrollable influence of money on our political system, and the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that relegates women to second-class status, any celebration of July 4th seems contrived and ironic; something we do because we have always done so rather than a reaffirmation of our pledge to the ideals of our nation’s foundation (”Half of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be charged for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack, new poll shows,” June 30).

So, I’ll hold onto hope that we right our course, but in the meantime, no fireworks and parades for me.

— Lori Doyle, Timonium

