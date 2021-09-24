Texas abortion law now headed to court — a lot | READER COMMENTARY

And so it begins. Not since the Alamo have we remembered anything about San Antonio, Texas. That just changed. Dr. Alan Braid made headlines as he defied the Texas ban and purposefully performed an abortion on a woman beyond what he felt was an arbitrary 6-week date (”Texas doctor says he performed abortion in defiance of new state law,” Sept. 19).
After four decades of providing abortions, Dr. Braid was aware of the professional risk regarding his defiance. He correctly knew that he would be sued — twice so far. Both suits were brought by non-Texas residents. One was filed by a disgraced former lawyer who lost his license after being convicted of tax fraud in 2010.
Yes, the ice has been broken. Given time, surely another doctor will defy the ban. And another will follow. And then a dozen. And a hundred. Then a thousand. And, finally, fully-staffed Texas abortion clinics will open their doors once again, thumbing their noses at Gov. Greg Abbott. As to potential lawsuits, their stance will be (as President Joe Biden recently chided) “Have at it.”
The Texas court system will start to grind, then sputter, flail and drown. It will become simply impossible to process the morass of tens of thousands of cases. I acknowledge the unyielding passion of both sides of the abortion issue. Like just about everything else in our country these days, there’s no middle ground. But, irrespective of your position, in the coming months it will be intriguing for us Maryland residents to watch (from afar, thank goodness) as this Lone Star State theater continues to unfold.
Joe Pachino, Baltimore
