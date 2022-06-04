The terrible contradiction of seeking to ban abortion while enabling school shooters | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Ellen B. Cutler is absolutely right in exposing the absurdity of the GOP’s attack on the reproductive rights of women, ostensibly to protect the unborn child’s right to life, while at the same time denying the right of the child to safety in the school he or she will eventually attend because of inadequate gun controls (“The sickness of the American soul,” May 26).

In short, protect the rights of the unborn, but subject the born to the threat of a schoolhouse massacre.

That this absurd contradiction has played out against the backdrop of our recent Memorial Day observance is an abomination. This is not the America our fallen heroes fought and died for.

— Howard Bluth, Baltimore

