Americans support abortion rights | READER COMMENTARY

Abortion rights activists protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court on the last day of their term on June 30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The Supreme Court’s recent decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health case overturned the 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erased federal protection for abortion. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Grace Melton of the Heritage Foundation opposes our support of abortions in other countries because she claims Americans oppose such support and often people in those countries oppose abortions as well (”Under Biden, US promotes abortion abroad,” June 30).

I assume then she also opposes the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent opinion in the Dobbs case, because every poll shows Americans support legalizing abortions.

— Steven Grossman, Pikesville

