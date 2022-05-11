What U.S. and Afghanistan have in common: a loss of women’s rights | READER COMMENTARY

I saw a headline, some time ago, at the Council on Foreign Relations website that read, “Women’s Rights Deteriorate in Afghanistan.” How ironic that I could substitute “America” for “Afghanistan” and that headline would be true for the United States, as evidenced by the leaked, conservative, Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade (”The death of Roe is going to tear America apart,” May 10).
Usha Nellore, Bel Air
