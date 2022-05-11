What U.S. and Afghanistan have in common: a loss of women’s rights | READER COMMENTARY

Pro-choice demonstrators rally outside the State House during a Pro-Choice Mother's Day Rally in Boston, Massachusetts on May 8, 2022. Multiple U.S. organizations that support abortion rights called for nationwide protests on May 14, after a leaked draft opinion showed the U.S. Supreme Court was poised to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty). (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

I saw a headline, some time ago, at the Council on Foreign Relations website that read, “Women’s Rights Deteriorate in Afghanistan.” How ironic that I could substitute “America” for “Afghanistan” and that headline would be true for the United States, as evidenced by the leaked, conservative, Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade (”The death of Roe is going to tear America apart,” May 10).

Usha Nellore, Bel Air

