I had a choice regarding pregnancy. Will you? | READER COMMENTARY

People in support of abortion access march in Baltimore on May 14, 2022. Planned Parenthood of Maryland and Baltimore Women United hosted the event, part of the national Bans Off Our Bodies day of action. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Throughout my adult life, the economy, my community and I all had the benefit of choice (”Inflation, economic outlook, abortion motivating Marylanders to vote, despite lopsided races at the top, poll shows,” Oct. 27). My personal birth timing was lucky. As a young married woman, the “pill” had just become available so we could plan the birth of our son, allowing us to become settled first. Later, as I finished my degree, Roe v. Wade became law of the land. Women gained control of their bodies and could make choices in accordance with their health care needs and personal beliefs.

Not coincidentally, professional opportunities for women began to open up in the mid ‘70s. Knowing that women had choice via Roe v. Wade, professional firms were more willing to hire women and promote them. Women demonstrated they could be depended upon to stay on the job and prove their abilities. This was a period of growth in our economy and using the talent of women played a significant part. We could thrive and raise our children (if we chose this path) in financial security. We could ultimately retire with independence.

Women without the benefit of higher education also began moving up the economic ladder and raising planned children with financial security never experienced before. Their families benefited. Even more opportunity came to the second generation and expectations in the third.

Lifelong women’s health issues have received too little media attention. Pregnancy is not a trivial condition. For women’s bodies, pregnancy is a major physical stressor — for most, it causes months of challenges to navigate daily life, wage-earning and family needs. For some, pregnancy is even dangerous. Permanent changes to a woman’s body often follow pregnancy. Personal choice is needed.

The right to choose for motherhood is critical, as is the right to chose against it at a given time or circumstance. A mother often becomes the lifelong caretaker of that child, sometimes alone.

Maryland may seem a safe haven for women, but don’t discount the power of mischief by anyone at any level on the ballot who would limit women’s choice. Selecting anyone for public service who discounts women’s right to choose is a dangerous path, regardless of their other political positions. Vote very carefully. Some candidates put their own personal beliefs before their constituents’.

I had choice in building my family. Will you? Will yours?

I am a single-issue voter!

— Mary Ellen McMillin, Cockeysville

