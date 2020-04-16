Don’t mess with reproductive rights in Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

Throughout this pandemic, people in all states still need to get abortion care. In a statement last month, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists affirmed that abortion is essential, time-sensitive health care which cannot be delayed without the possibility of harming a person’s “life, health, and well-being.” But what happens when someone loses their job and there is no end in sight for this economic shutdown? With more people struggling financially, it will likely be even more difficult for people to access the abortion care they need.