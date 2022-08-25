In abortion debate, money talks | READER COMMENTARY

In her recent commentary, Mary Sanchez opines about the abortion issue and how conservative states are passing harsh abortion laws (”Every vote in America is now about abortion,” Aug. 23). Specifically mentioned in the article is Indiana and its recent passage of a draconian law banning abortion from conception. Ms. Sanchez infers that economic pressure to change course from companies based in Indiana such as Eli Lilly, which states that this law will affect jobs and growth, will have little impact. Really?

Back in 2015, Indiana was one of the states overwhelming passing a Religious Freedom Restoration Act signed into law by then-Gov. Mike Pence stating that LGBTQ discrimination was a moral issue and therefore legal. Indiana suffered a major economic hit. In addition to complaints from Apple, Angie’s List and PayPal, many scheduled conventions threatened to locate elsewhere. Lost revenue was estimated at over $60 million. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce was not pleased. The law was then amended by the Indiana legislature to exclude the LGBTQ discrimination clause.

Advertisement

Money talks.

— Otts Laupus, Elkridge

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.