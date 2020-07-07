Donald Trump is not the ‘pro-life’ Christian candidate for president | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you, John Ralph, for your recent commentary, “Why Christians support Trump” (July 6). I, too, am a practicing Catholic and totally agree.
We will never eliminate abortions by making them illegal. That only serves to make them more deadly. We eliminate abortions by providing contraception and compassionate care for women in very difficult situations.
Furthermore, President Donald Trump’s denial of the science of climate change and his assault on the environment are existential threats to all life on this planet. And President Trump’s attacks on immigrants are the very antithesis of the message of scriptures. This is not what Jesus would do.
The focus on “making abortion illegal” as a gauge of one’s pro-life stance only serves to put blinders on the electorate and is a very narrow interpretation of that term. Needless to say, I find Joe Biden to be the true pro-life candidate in this election and should he be elected, his practice of his faith gives me great comfort and hope come January.
Peter McIver, Towson
