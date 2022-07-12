Why contraception is not enough | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing in response to the June 29 letter, “Use contraception to avoid pregnancy.” The writer says that because “Human life begins at conception … we use efficient contraceptives if we do not want human life to begin.” But here’s the rub: They don’t always work.

When my second child was born, I talked to my doctor about birth control options other than nursing, which is supposed to make it harder to get pregnant. Because nursing moms were discouraged from taking oral contraceptives, he suggested he insert an IUD. “Can you guarantee I won’t become pregnant?” I asked. He assured me that the chances were less than 2%, but that if it did happen, he would perform an abortion at no cost. When my baby was 4-months-old (and my first child, nearly 4), I became pregnant!

I had plenty of valid reasons to not want another baby at that time. Suffice it to say neither my (then) husband nor I would have been good parents to a new baby; plus our existing children would have suffered. That tiny fetus would not have had the life s/he deserved, so I took the doctor at his word, and he kept his promise. I have no regrets. I do regret that other moms will not get the help I did. How sad.

— Linda Miller, Randallstown

