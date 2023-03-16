Abortion involves two lives | READER COMMENTARY

Alexis Simon, a special education teacher at Penn-Trafford Middle School in Trafford, Pennsylvania, holds her son Dominic and her husband Daniel Simon stands beside her during a school board meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 as the board honored the staff and medical personnel who saved her life after she suffered from cardiac arrest. (Tribune News Service). (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS)

Thank you for carrying the article that originally appeared in The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette describing how a pregnant young woman was saved, as was her baby, when her co-workers resuscitated her when she suffered cardiac arrest (”'Two lives were on the line,’: Western Pa. school nurse saves pregnant teacher’s life,” March 8).

Yet, in the same paper, another article focused on the bill pending in the Maryland General Assembly to enshrine access to abortion (without mentioning that word) in the state constitution. Was there any acknowledgment by the bill’s proponents of the two lives involved and the death of the baby during an abortion?

— Richard P. Kidwell, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania

