Abortion involves two lives | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for carrying the article that originally appeared in The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette describing how a pregnant young woman was saved, as was her baby, when her co-workers resuscitated her when she suffered cardiac arrest (”'Two lives were on the line,’: Western Pa. school nurse saves pregnant teacher’s life,” March 8).
Yet, in the same paper, another article focused on the bill pending in the Maryland General Assembly to enshrine access to abortion (without mentioning that word) in the state constitution. Was there any acknowledgment by the bill’s proponents of the two lives involved and the death of the baby during an abortion?
— Richard P. Kidwell, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania
