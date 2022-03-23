Abortion ends human life, that’s the reality | READER COMMENTARY

People participate in the March for Life on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The March for Life, for decades an annual protest against abortion, arrives this year as the Supreme Court has indicated it will allow states to impose tighter restrictions on abortion with a ruling in the coming months. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

It was interesting to read the responses to the bishops’ letter opposing a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to abortion and implying they were attacking women (“Catholic leaders: Maryland bill would ‘expand an already extreme abortion landscape,’” March 11). Yes, the church has a lot to answer for regarding the sexual abuse scandals and the attitudes of some toward the role of women in the church.

But the bishops’ letter seemed to strongly emphasize some basic elements of typical Democratic Party platforms. This was best summed up by two sentences in the letter. “Women and their children need access to life affirming and affordable health care, housing, gainful employment, prenatal care and child care. As the Catholic Church in Maryland, we remain committed to helping women and children in need not only throughout pregnancy but the whole life of the child.”

That is a consistent anti-abortion message. What the bishops could have focused on more is the reality of what abortion is, the ending of human life. They took a more gentle approach.

But what is the argument to support the pro-choice position that the unborn child is not a human life? What is their response to the heartbeat? What is their response to the ever-changing definition of viability? To the question of when does life begin? Shouldn’t we be discussing and answering these questions before we establish blanket constitutional amendments?

— L.G. Connor, Ellicott City

