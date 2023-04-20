Right wing politicos must stop playing doctor | READER COMMENTARY

I am a practicing physician, but I am not practicing because right wing politicians are practicing in my place. In public health, they decide who’ll live and who’ll die. In maternal fetal health, they’re in charge, just as in transgender care, where they barge in with their policies. There are laws writ large about what a pregnant woman can and cannot do during various stages of pregnancy as they discharge what they think is their duty to their God. While their favored judge in Amarillo, Texas, removes mifepristone, a safe abortion pill, from America’s pharmacy shelves, these right wing politicians shelve the judgment of doctors and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because they imagine they know what’s best for every woman in the United States (”Maryland must brace for further assaults on women’s right to choose,” April 17).

What began with health insurers now extends to politicians and judges — they are trying to be doctors without the proper training and degrees. I say to them, if you fancy yourselves doctors, get off your exalted benches, be HIPAA compliant, buy malpractice insurance, start seeing patients in hospitals and clinics, make everyday wrenching medical decisions, maintain electronic medical records, take patient histories, do patient physicals, write prescriptions, have lengthy consultations and discussions with the families of patients and then like doctors do, make collaborative decisions about what’s best for each patient based on the wishes, beliefs, thoughts and situations of those patients.

I say to right wing politicians and judges, if you cannot do all that, then you should bow out of the dangerous business of practicing medicine without knowledge, competence, empathy and reason.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

