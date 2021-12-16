U.S. must provide more help for children | READER COMMENTARY

As abortion cases wend their way through the courts (“Court won’t stop Texas abortion law,” Dec. 11), it is crucial that we don’t take our eye off the ball protecting the health of children after birth. On a per capita basis, the U.S. spends twice as much as other wealthy nations, but it’s not clear that we are getting a good return.
In the U.S., infant mortality rates (deaths of children under the age of 1 year) are decreasing but the rate of 5.6 deaths per 1,000 live births lags behind almost all developed nations, many with rates below 2 per 1,000 live births. We are also falling behind with routine (non-COVID) vaccinations, in many areas dropping below the 95% rate needed to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles.
Although we live in the richest country in the world, 15% of U.S. households with children experienced food insecurity in 2020, affecting over 6 million children. Ironically, childhood obesity, now affecting 22% of children and teens, has reached epidemic levels.
Mental health issues, exacerbated by COVID, have also seen dramatic increases. It is estimated that 20% of American children are affected by anxiety and/or depression and there has been an alarming rise in suicide attempts, especially among teenage girls.
As the nation debates protections for the unborn, it is crucial that we don’t lose focus on the need to protect our most valuable resource, our children.
Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville
The writer is a professor emeritus in pediatrics at Johns Hopkins Medicine.
