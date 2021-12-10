Abortion is not an easy choice | READER COMMENTARY

The David Brooks commentary on his evolving attitude toward abortion was, as usual, a heartfelt and thoughtful reflection (”David Brooks: Abortion and the conflicted majority,” Dec. 3). It was great to see a piece of journalism that gets to the heart of the matter and recommend it to any reader wishing to seriously examine this issue.
He chronicles his own personal journey from being pro-choice to when his personal life experience “intersected with the issue” and then he saw the moral and emotional anguish of his friend’s abortion. He has been enlightened by sonograms, by the human form at the early fetal stages and that things are happening in the womb a “lot earlier than we used to think.” He acknowledges his own grief over miscarriages that feels like the loss of life.
Mr. Brooks states that third and some second trimester abortions “seem increasingly wrong to me.” But the first trimester? “I don’t know.”
Clearly, David Brooks has given this issue a lot of thought. Over time, he has changed his mind to a large extent from looking at the science and experiencing close contact with the human experience with abortion. How long will it take him to conclude this question is too serious to guess when it’s OK to end the life of a growing developing human being?
Mr. Brooks, what is the morally responsible decision? I wish you well and peace in your continuing journey and thank you.
L.G. Connor, Ellicott City
