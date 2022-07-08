Abortion decision sparked outrage abroad, too | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden listens during a virtual meeting with Democratic governors on the issue of abortion rights in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, July 1, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

It struck me as so naïve that letter writer Michael Ernest thought President Joe Biden’s comments, at an international press conference, about the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe was “pushing for international involvement and outrage” (”Biden wrong to criticize U.S. while abroad,” July 5). Do you read international news? Other civilized countries are outraged!

Canada, France and Israel are already doing all they can to ensure their female citizens maintain their reproductive rights. What this hijacked, illegitimate Supreme Court did is distressing, unbecoming and abhorrent. Public opinion does not need to be swayed — the majority of Americans support exactly what President Biden said and agree the current court has denigrated America as well as themselves.

History will show who stood up and spoke out, and who did not.

— Betsy Schindler, Baltimore

