Extraordinary opportunities at Aberdeen Proving Ground | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Russian-designed T-90 tank was spotted in Louisiana in April as it headed towards the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Harford County. File. (Baltimore Sun handout) (courtesy of Cody Sellers)

I was happy to see The Baltimore Sun’s article highlighting Aberdeen Proving Ground’s pivotal role in our national defense (”Russian-designed tanks roll toward Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland to aid Ukraine, boost U.S. intelligence,” June 12).

While most of your readers likely equate Aberdeen Proving Ground with weapon systems and munitions, I don’t think enough attention is paid to the critical role of Aberdeen Proving Ground in other highly technical areas associated with our country’s defense such as cyber, communications, manufacturing and chem-bio to name a few. I make this point because there are numerous civilian jobs literally in our backyard that are both rewarding and high-paying.

Advertisement

My administration has been working in cooperation with Harford County Public Schools, Harford Community College and APG to fully leverage these opportunities.

I hope that while parents, teachers and schools in and around Harford County assist students with career counseling, they will look to expose students to these many opportunities and encourage them to join the apprentice and internship programs that are available. By taking advantage of these programs, students can obtain an amazing job upon graduation while being proud that they have a role in the defense of our great country. I cannot think of a better win-win for our community.

Advertisement

— Bob Cassilly, Bel Air

The writer, a Republican, serves as Harford County Executive.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.