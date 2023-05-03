Cartoon of Texas governor in poor taste | READER COMMENTARY

Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference on March 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Critics have complained that his description of April 28 mass shooting victims as "illegal immigrants" was dehumanizing. (Getty Images). (Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America/TNS)

I believe that political cartoonists should have broad latitude to lampoon their subjects. However, the recent cartoon depicting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as inappropriately focused on the immigration status of murder victims was in the words used by the cartoonist: “no good, inconsequential, contemptible” (”Texas governor cares more about murder victims’ immigration status than loss of life,” May 2).

It is in such bad taste that The Baltimore Sun should have passed on this one.

— J. Matthew McGlone, Towson

