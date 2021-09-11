Let us honor and support those who defended the U.S. after 9/11 attacks | READER COMMENTARY

In the aftermath of Sept. 11, countless brave men and women stepped up to serve their country. Among those called to action are the post-9/11 veterans we are honored to serve today at the VA Maryland Health Care System. It’s important that we do more than remember them today. It’s important that we continue to partner with them, advocate for them and provide them with the tools they need to reintegrate back into the very community that they so nobly served and sacrificed for.