Let us honor and support those who defended the U.S. after 9/11 attacks | READER COMMENTARY

Twenty years ago, our lives changed forever as terrorists attacked the United States of America. It was a sobering day marked by the humanity, heroism and grace that rose up throughout our nation as we faced unimaginable tragedy and loss. Thousands were killed that day, thousands more were injured and still thousands more responded to help the victims (”9/11 at 20: the bad, the good, the forgotten,” Sept. 9).
In the aftermath of Sept. 11, countless brave men and women stepped up to serve their country. Among those called to action are the post-9/11 veterans we are honored to serve today at the VA Maryland Health Care System. It’s important that we do more than remember them today. It’s important that we continue to partner with them, advocate for them and provide them with the tools they need to reintegrate back into the very community that they so nobly served and sacrificed for.
Over the past 20 years, the VA has dedicated resources to ensuring post-9/11 veterans have the right support services in place to meet their needs. What started as the VA Liaison Program in 2003, which served as a referral response team for seriously injured post-9/11 veterans, expanded to serving any post-9/11-era veteran in need of case management and coordination. Today, this program has transformed into the proactive, comprehensive and integrative Post-9/11 Transition and Case Management Program.
This team is uniquely designed to help post-9/11 veterans navigate the VA system while providing transition case management support based on their needs, wishes and civilian goals. Veterans transitioning from the military into civilian life may have difficulty relating to people who do not know or understand what they have experienced while in service. They sometimes face trouble reconnecting with family and reestablishing their roles or connecting to meaningful work. Our team is equipped to meet their complex needs.
We also recognize that this time of year can be difficult for many veterans, especially with the current events in Afghanistan. If you are or know a veteran in need of extra support, contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 and press 1 to receive free, confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Our mental health triage clinics at the Baltimore and Perry Point VA medical centers are also available to provide ongoing support to veterans.
As I look back on the events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, I’m reminded of the incredible perseverance and strength of our nation — characteristics inspired by the veterans we serve. May we always remember those we lost. May we always be grateful for the heroes who responded that day. And may we forever honor those who decided to serve our nation, inspired by that tragic day.
Jonathan R. Eckman, Baltimore
The writer is director of the VA Maryland Health Care System.
