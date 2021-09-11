Sept. 11, 2001: a day not to be forgotten | READER COMMENTARY

On the anniversary of the attacks of 9/11, it is time for us to reflect and remember. We must remember the victims of the attacks and their families. We must remember the thousands of troops who have fallen and their families since the global war on terrorism began. There have been many improvements in intelligence gathering and sharing among our law enforcement and intelligence agencies. We learned a lot in our war against terrorism but we can never let up. Those who wish us harm have the patience of saints and will strike when we let our guard down. We must continue to do all we can to make sure nothing like this happens again.