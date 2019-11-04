More recently, a front-page story about the election for the 7th District was illustrated with a color picture of Maya Cummings next to Elijah Cummings (“Special elections for Cummings’ seat set; state Sen. Jill Carter setting up exploratory committee,” Oct. 28). The article mentioned several candidates, but the name of only one appeared on the front page: Maya Rockeymoore Cummings who earned several paragraphs and an approving quote from Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott.