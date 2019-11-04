In monarchies, when a leader dies, power often transfers to the next of kin. Republics hold elections.
Last month, The Baltimore Sun ran an article on the front page claiming that lawmakers face a “tough decision” as to whether to “defer to Cumming’s wife, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who many believe would be a logical successor," suggesting that for anybody else to run would be “Machiavellian” (“Who might run for Rep. Elijah Cummings’ seat? His wife Maya, Marilyn Mosby, Kweisi Mfume among possibilities,” Oct. 19).
More recently, a front-page story about the election for the 7th District was illustrated with a color picture of Maya Cummings next to Elijah Cummings (“Special elections for Cummings’ seat set; state Sen. Jill Carter setting up exploratory committee,” Oct. 28). The article mentioned several candidates, but the name of only one appeared on the front page: Maya Rockeymoore Cummings who earned several paragraphs and an approving quote from Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott.
Ms. Cummings’ former work as a House staffer and her nine months of experience as chair of the Maryland Democratic Party make her a credible candidate to run for the 7th District seat, but the 7th is home to many talented politicians and any suggestion that her late husband’s seat should pass to her by right is unseemly.
I thank The Sun for its in-depth coverage of politics in Maryland. I urge the Sun to cover the upcoming special election without favoring any particular candidate.
Allan Massie, Towson
