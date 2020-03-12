Here’s a simple way to make college more affordable | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland should ask Congress for help with its homework (“On 529 college savings plans, Maryland just got schooled," March 11). Making college more affordable will require a partnership between states and the federal government. This is largely because tuition and fees at the vast majority of public and private colleges and universities continue to defy gravity — they only increase. With a block grant of $50 billion, the federal government could make college more affordable for generations. Especially with the recent downward trends of most major stock indexes.