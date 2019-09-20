The next Steve Lafferty should be Henry Callegary

Del. Steve Lafferty has been an outstanding representative for District 42A. As he continues to serve at the Baltimore County level, it is time to choose a new delegate. We support Henry Callegary to fill this position (“Baltimore County Democrats have to fill two House of Delegates vacancies. Get your applications ready,” Sept. 5).
Henry is especially qualified, knowing both policy and process. He has interned in Annapolis and brings his knowledge of the law to bear. He is very active in local politics, serving as president of the Young Democrats Club and as a delegate to Towson Communities Alliance. He is also the president of our community association for Campus Hills where we work alongside him.
Henry is enthusiastic, bright and a great listener. He is willing to hear all sides and works hard to find common ground. He is passionate about safe neighborhoods, protecting the environment and helping families. We believe strongly in encouraging the next generation to become involved, finding energy in the new, fresh ideas they offer.
Henry is an ideal candidate with his experience and enthusiasm. He has our strong support.
Susan and Joe Goodman, Towson
