If the 29th Infantry can be targeted, what is next? | READER COMMENTARY

Exterior of the 5th Regiment Armory on May 25, 2022, in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun). (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

I read The Baltimore Sun’s article regarding the possibility of the 29th Infantry Division’s patch possibly getting the ax and was saddened (”Commission on Confederate names, symbols in military considers dropping 29th Infantry Division’s blue-and-gray insignia,” May 27).

My grandfather wore the patch during World War I, as did my father during World War II. Thousands of others have also worn the patch since, up to today. And they have all worn it proudly.

Is nothing to be spared from today’s idea of what history should be? First, flags became the target of “historical scrutiny.” Then statues came under fire, then buildings on campuses including the United States Naval Academy. Now, military bases are to be renamed. Shouldn’t Robert E. Lee’s name be removed as a former commandant of West Point?

What’s next? I can’t wait to see which page of America’s history is torn out and replaced with an acceptable version.

— William J. Wolf, Jr., Bel Air

