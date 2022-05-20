Clevengers’ closeness touched my heart | READER COMMENTARY

Finally a feel good story in The Sun, one that left me with tears in my eyes and joy in my heart. I’m referring to the story about the Clevenger sisters, Eloise and Shay Clevenger, who play Lacrosse for Maryland and Loyola respectively (“NCAA women’s lacrosse tournament runs ‘wonderful distractions’ for Loyola Maryland’s Shay and Maryland’s Eloise Clevenger as mother battles cancer,” May 18). What a beautiful family and not just outwardly, but even more so in their support of their mother who is suffering from breast cancer. I was so impressed with the closeness and love they have for one another. No matter the outcome of the games you are all winners. Bless you!

— Mignon Rosenthal, Pikesville

