Dick Cass was an exceptional leader for Ravens, Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass, left, speaks to reporters while formally introducing his successor, Sashi Brown, during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Owings Mills. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

I would like to give special thanks to Mike Preston for his column on retiring Ravens President Dick Cass (“Mike Preston: A farewell to longtime Ravens president Dick Cass, who modernized the franchise in Baltimore,” March 24). Dick has been an exceptional leader for the Ravens and Baltimore. He will clearly go down alongside another former Washingtonian, Larry Luchino, as a franchise executive who was truly pivotal in achieving Baltimore sports greatness. Hats off to Steve Bisciotti for hiring him.

In his early days, Dick reached out to the Baltimore corporate and neighborhood communities to encourage partnerships not seen since the glory days of the Colts and the Orioles. As Mike said, he always did it with a sense of Franciscan humility, “preach often, speak if you must.”

I will always remember that glorious day at War Memorial Plaza after we won Super Bowl XXXVII in 2001. Ray Lewis was leading the celebration. Art Modell was dancing the jig. A surging crowd had assembled in front of City Hall.

Standing in the back with his trademark stance, military straight but quietly removed, Dick Cass could be seen enjoying the moment too.

Mark Fetting, Baltimore

The writer is former CEO of Legg Mason.

