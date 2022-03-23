Russian citizens bear responsibility for Putin’s actions | READER COMMENTARY

Bans on megastar Russian athletes, like Victor Ovechkin and Daniil Medvedev, and entertainers, like opera diva Anna Netrebko and conductor Valery Gergiev, have been widely debated (“Russian businesses in US face backlash from war in Ukraine,” March 17). The emerging consensus is that they should be banned only if they openly supported Mr. Putin in the past and have not explicitly denounced him since the invasion of Ukraine.

We think that standard is too narrow. It may seem unfair to punish any innocent Russian citizens. Yet, if the bans were applied not only to celebrities but to all Russian students, scientists and other workers in the U.S., it would put more pressure on Mr. Putin to stop the slaughter of innocent Ukrainians.

There is no justification in our minds for treating Russians living outside Russia better than innocent Russians within Russia who are already paying a steep price for their country’s aggression in lost income and jobs. Until there is a just peace, when a country flagrantly violates international law and indiscriminately kills innocent civilians, its own citizens must suffer the consequences for their acquiescence to their leaders’ murderous conduct.

— Kalman Hettleman and Michael Reisch, Baltimore

