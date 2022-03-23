Marylanders have already spoken: Legalize cannabis | READER COMMENTARY

Peninsula Alternative Health employee Lynda Brimer weighs and packs “Chem Berry,” a cannabis flower, into small packets for sale at the dispensary in Salisbury. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

The people of Maryland do not need a referendum on legalizing cannabis because the citizens of our fine state have already made their intentions clear. (“Let Maryland voters have a voice in legalizing pot,” March 4)

First and foremost, if you can ante up the money to get your Magical Medical Card, cannabis is legal for you, as The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board correctly concluded some months ago. People without the card are still at risk so a delay for a referendum only prolongs their risk.

Secondly, in 2021, according to state data, all of the dispensaries in the state did over $545 million in retail sales. That’s a lot of weed. People have already voted with their pocketbooks. To need that much cannabis we either have a very sick population or a very happy one. You choose.

Lastly, our state’s citizens, based on a recent Goucher College poll, overwhelmingly support legalization by a 2 to 1 margin that cuts across party lines.

We don’t need a referendum on an issue that is settled. It is a waste of time and money because it is a foregone conclusion on how the vote will go and the delay only hurts the people that can least afford it.

Dudley Thompson, Girdletree

