Sending in federal agents is an attack on our democracy | READER COMMENTARY

Incognito federal agents were recently sent by the president, attorney general and secretary of Homeland Security to Portland, Oregon, to do exactly that, against the wishes of the community, the city and the state. And they have threatened to do the same to other Democratic urban centers — like Chicago and Baltimore. Their goal is both political and tyrannical. In spite of a deadly pandemic, a racial crisis and a looming recession, Trump and his henchmen have only one goal: get reelected by spreading fear and demonstrating the “law & order” prowess of a dictator who will protect you from the restless minorities. These events followed a similar attack by federal agents on peaceful demonstrators in Washington, D.C. so that cowardly Trump could have an absurd photo op in front of St. John’s church.