Fall education plan must accommodate children with special needs | READER COMMENTARY

Howard County’s decision to adopt a virtual only model for 2020-2021 school year, reported by The Sun must be adjusted to address the special education population (“Howard County schools will be fully online through at least January due to the coronavirus pandemic,” July 16). Our 5-year-old daughter is a nonverbal autistic child who requires a high level of support and intervention. Her current aptitudes foreclose on her ability to benefit from a virtual education model, as she is unable to follow along with the video lessons or online tools offered. She has been provided with extremely limited one-on-one time by special educators, paraprofessionals and related service providers. It was one thing to endure the lack of appropriate education for her during the spring, but quite another to stare at another five months or more of ineffective interventions.