The Water Accountability and Equity Act needs implementation now | READER COMMENTARY

AARP Maryland joins with the “Right to Water” coalition and other advocates in urging Mayor Jack Young and the Department of Public Works to implement the Water Accountability and Equity Act passed by the Baltimore City Council last year.
Council Bill 18-0307 increases the availability or affordability of basic water and wastewater service to low-income consumers and assures a fair process for all consumers before the city exercises its authority to cut off water services, impose liens or take an adverse action.
Baltimore City has the largest proportion of older adults living in poverty than any subdivision in the state: 28% of city residents depend on food stamps. For our seniors, it is already a challenge to balance costs for food, medicine and living expenses. With rate increase of 9% a year in water bills, this makes for some hard choices for those on fixed income — which is why this bill is so important to put a cap for low-income families.
AARP Maryland believes that access to water and reasonable water rates are essential to health and safety, allowing older Baltimoreans to age in place. In Baltimore, water rates have doubled since 2012 and quadrupled since 2000. Indeed, water rates are rising much more quickly than family incomes, especially fixed incomes, can handle. Rising rates pose a particular hardship for many older people. Utilities — such as telecommunications, electricity, natural gas, water and sewer services — are crucial to health and well-being. Older city residents particularly need these services, and many find these services eat up a sizable share of their household budget.
James Campbell, Baltimore
The writers is president of AARP Maryland.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.