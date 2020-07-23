The Water Accountability and Equity Act needs implementation now | READER COMMENTARY

AARP Maryland believes that access to water and reasonable water rates are essential to health and safety, allowing older Baltimoreans to age in place. In Baltimore, water rates have doubled since 2012 and quadrupled since 2000. Indeed, water rates are rising much more quickly than family incomes, especially fixed incomes, can handle. Rising rates pose a particular hardship for many older people. Utilities — such as telecommunications, electricity, natural gas, water and sewer services — are crucial to health and well-being. Older city residents particularly need these services, and many find these services eat up a sizable share of their household budget.