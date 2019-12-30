The third paragraph stated a number of facts regarding the percentage of children’s books featuring a protagonist from a minority population. The purpose was to show how underrepresented minority populations are in children’s books, however, it unfortunately failed to provide proper context. In the article, only 1% of children’s books featured an American Indian/First Nation protagonist, 5% featured Latinx children, 7% featured Asians, and 10% featured African Americans, with wholly 27% featuring animals. If you compare these numbers to the United States population demographics using the data from the United States Census Bureau, it can be seen that these percentages are largely in line with the current population. American Indians make up 1.3% of the population, Latinx are at 18%, African Americans are 13%, and Asians are 6%. The only groups that were significantly underrepresented were the Latinx population and the white population: 50% of all books featured white children despite 60% of the US population being white per the census data.