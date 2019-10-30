This “president” was daring the Democrats to impeach him. He likened that process to a “lynching" and his actions have given the Democrats all the rope they need to “lynch him." Once they initiated the process, he now finds that he really doesn’t appreciate their efforts and is doing everything in his power, both legally and illegally, to avoid this shameful fate which he earned by his “governing” style, or lack thereof ("“Impeachment now seems a certainty,” Oct. 23). We remember Stonewall Jackson from the Civil War; now we have Defiant Donald in the current uncivil political war.
What a sad state of affairs. This “president” is tyrannical in all that he does, and demands fealty from his fellow Republican minions. If they don’t pony up to him, he will belittle, berate and bedevil them and withdraw his support for them both now and as they seek re-election. And so, they are reluctant to be critical of what he does or doesn’t do as “president.” Our nation is lacking the dynamic leadership of a great president, and now that leadership is desperately needed. If this guy can’t or won’t provide that leadership, then it’s time, and then some, for him to go.
So, let’s hope and pray that the impeachment process goes well and smoothly without any more disruptions or roadblocks. And, finally, let’s all pray for our president (and others close to him too) that he (and they) will experience a spiritual cleansing and rise to new life as he continues on his life’s journey during his twilight years.
Richard Horwitt, Eldersburg
