What a sad state of affairs. This “president” is tyrannical in all that he does, and demands fealty from his fellow Republican minions. If they don’t pony up to him, he will belittle, berate and bedevil them and withdraw his support for them both now and as they seek re-election. And so, they are reluctant to be critical of what he does or doesn’t do as “president.” Our nation is lacking the dynamic leadership of a great president, and now that leadership is desperately needed. If this guy can’t or won’t provide that leadership, then it’s time, and then some, for him to go.