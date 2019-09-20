Investment in Park Heights is long overdue

It’s exciting to finally see meaningful changes coming to the long-neglected neighborhoods of Park Heights (“Baltimore investing $100 million to ‘revitalize’ 17 acres of Park Heights; city presents NHP Foundation as developer,” Sept. 19). I just wish the pace of change could be much faster.
More than two decades ago, photographer Kristine Buls and I created a photo documentary project entitled “Park Heights: Lives Along an Avenue.” We interviewed a diverse range of folks who lived and worked along a 10-mile stretch of this road, from Park Circle to Caves Road — everyone from African-American pastors and Jamaican hairdressers to Jewish immigrants who had fled Russia. From then until now, very little has changed along Park Heights.
I hope that this new wave of investments will finally empower the families and entrepreneurs who have called Park Heights home for a long time.
Amy Bernstein, Baltimore
