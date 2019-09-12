Inequity has hurt Howard County schools

I know that everyone who cares about this redistricting process wants what is best for their communities and families. There are real impacts to families who will have to contend with longer bus rides and increased childcare needs should this proposal be implemented. Ignoring these facts helps no one. However, we also stand to gain stronger and deeper communities. As the Baltimore Sun has reported, studies have shown that school integration measures increase academic performance and lead to connections across race and class lines. Most importantly, they ensure that resources are more equitably spread across schools and that all children have a chance to succeed. We can only make change when we see that the net gain to ourselves and our community is exponentially greater with action. Redistricting will make our communities stronger and our students better prepared to face a challenging world.