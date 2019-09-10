Howard County protester: I am not against diversity, but I am against ‘forced busing’

I understand why other people would associate busing with racism. That is why I used the word “forced” in my protest. I am not against other students busing into our school if they want to, but my wife and I moved within walking distance to all three schools so that our son would be able to attend school even if he missed the bus. If he is forced to bus to a farther school that he cannot walk to, that defeats the purpose of us living right next to three schools and will cause a hardship for us on days that he misses the bus. He may even have to stay home from school as my wife and I cannot come home to drive him to school and as we will not let our 11-year-old son get into an Uber or taxi on his own.