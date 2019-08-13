City agency head: investigation into the death of 4-year-old Malachi Lawson allegedly at hands of mother and partner outweighs immediate public transparency

While we are not yet able to provide specific information about Malachi and his family, we are able to speak more broadly about the way that the child protection system works. When it is not safe for a child to remain at home, we seek court approval to place the child in foster care. In such cases, the department develops a plan with the family to address our safety concerns, such as referrals for therapy, substance use treatment and parenting classes. Ultimately, a hearing is held in court where a judge decides whether reunification is legally appropriate.