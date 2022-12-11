What would Jesus do? Baltimore Sun readers urge archdiocese to shed light on abuse report | READER COMMENTARY

Archdiocese should exhibit transparency and humility

The Sun’s coverage of the AG report on abuse within the Baltimore Archdiocese and elsewhere in Maryland highlights the dissonance rank-and-file Catholics feel between what Church leadership does and what it says (”Baltimore judge orders all proceedings secret in legal fight over release of Catholic clergy abuse report” Dec. 8).

Baltimore Archbishop William Lori has taken a lead in addressing the egregious sexual abuse scandal within the Church, not just in Baltimore but within the Catholic hierarchy. His actions here have resonance not just locally but globally. While a religious leader always has to consider everyone within the flock, abusers and victims alike, the truth must always be paramount. The archbishop’s excuse for supporting the legal case of those named within the AG report, but not accused of abuse, is clericalism at its worst: protecting the institution rather than valuing the human lives within.

There is no way forward without acknowledging what has come before, and for Catholics this should be especially clear with our focus on confession and penance. As one of the many Catholic nobodies still trudging to weekly mass out of a love for the sacraments, despite a deep disappointment in and distrust of Church leadership, I beg the archbishop and his team to show through action, and not just words, true concern for victims of clerical abuse. Allow the AG report to be unsealed.

Inaction, and prioritizing the reputation of Catholic priests and bishops, led to an atmosphere in which abuse could proliferate. I beg the leadership of the Baltimore Archdiocese to face the damage with transparency and humility even if they themselves are implicated in the damaging effects of inaction. It is the only way to steer the faithful toward healing; anything else keeps the door open for more abuse.

— Rebecca Mlinek, Upperco

‘The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them’

I am neither Catholic nor have I ever been a victim of sexual abuse, so some may say that I am not entitled to comment on your most recent article, “Baltimore Judge orders all proceedings sealed in legal fight over release of Catholic clergy abuse report.” However, I am a human being, a widow, a mother and a grandmother, and I believe that it is my duty to follow Aristotle’s advice: It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.

We have just lost our focus. An “anonymous group,” has been successful in their quest to seal all proceedings in the court case regarding “the fight to release an attorney general’s office report into sexual abuse committed by Catholic priests over decades” because it contains grand jury testimony secret under Maryland law. Although Baltimore Archbishop William Lori stated that the Baltimore Archdiocese will not oppose the report’s release, this is contradicted by the Church’s lack of transparency — i.e., the unnamed “anonymous group” is partially funded by the Baltimore Archdiocese.

Perhaps this “anonymous group” thinks it is protecting the Archdiocese, but in fact, it is not. Countless articles, books and movies have described the abuse suffered by many over a period of many years. That these acts were discounted or hidden by superiors is as heinous as the acts themselves.

Allowing the findings of the attorney general’s office to publish its report will ensure not only that the abuse may lessen but that, if it appears again, it will not be swept under a self-serving rug. Most importantly, publishing the AG report will also provide important validation to the countless victims of abuse and their families.

Ida B. Wells taught us, “The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.” It is no secret that wrongs have been committed. The light of truth is the first step to righting the wrongs of the past and ensuring a translucent future.

— Ilene H. Briskin, Elkridge

Ask what Jesus would have archdiocese do, not its lawyers

The Archdiocese of Baltimore has responded to the Maryland Attorney General’s motion to release the investigative report of child sexual abuse in the archdiocese and elsewhere with doublespeak. The archdiocese does not object to its release, but it is providing legal support to individuals named in the report who object to its release. The practical result is to object.

Are these unnamed people members of the hierarchy, clergy and staff of the archdiocese who are mentioned in the report as mishandling or even covering up allegations of sexual abuse of minors by priests? The archdiocese has said that they are not people accused of sexually abusing anyone. But it’s safe to assume that, depending upon whether they mishandled certain matters, the individuals could bear some level of responsibility for what occurred.

Because they are employees of the archdiocese, the archdiocese is obligated to pay their legal fees because, unless accused of a crime, the employees were operating within the scope of their employment. They are entitled to representation by their employer. Since there could be conflicts of interest in having Archdiocesan law firms represent them, the Archdiocese allows the employees to hire their own lawyers, and it pays the bills. That process will play out, and the Archdiocese will look duplicitous the entire time that it does.

Those individuals are also at a disadvantage because a grand jury document is not a balanced search for truth: It is a one-sided statement of suspected misbehavior without any obligation to reveal potentially exculpatory evidence that would have to be revealed at trial, if there ever were one. It seems reasonable to imagine these individuals claiming that they’ve been blindsided by the report, with no opportunity to put their side of the story on the record. The attorney general has no legal obligation to bring them before the grand jury so that imbalance is built in and is being challenged as unfair.

Fairness and due process argue against releasing raw information without context or rebuttal, so some form of redaction might be reasonable. Given all the reports of scandal and malfeasance of the present era, we are all familiar with people not suspected of committing crimes being redacted from a published report, to protect the innocent. However, if the resulting published report is full of holes, it won’t really help the victims learn all the facts or the archdiocese put the matter behind them.

As a political matter, when an organization, public or private, has failed in its duties so egregiously, the only course that I’ve seen work is to pursue: full disclosure, change of leadership, policy reforms and making amends to those injured so that everyone can move on. The archdiocese is arguing that changes in leadership and policy occurred decades ago and amends are being made in a variety of ways. One can certainly challenge those assertions, but no one is claiming there has been full disclosure. I believe that full disclosure requires people in positions of leadership or authority in the archdiocese who ignored, enabled, or simply slept through the child sexual abuse crisis to accept and bear the burden of personal exposure so that we can all learn the full story of this crisis.

Until that happens, or until the archdiocese takes a more principled stand, the average person will continue to view the archdiocese as speaking out of both sides of its mouth. They are asking: what do our lawyers advise? They should be asking: what would Jesus do?

— John Walsh, Baltimore

Just leak the report already

With regard to the church abuse report, we need another Daniel Ellsberg of the Pentagon Papers to just release the report. The church has had long enough to hide this information.

— Maureen Helinski, Baltimore