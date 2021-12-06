In redistricting efforts, one thing is clear: advantage takes precedence over fairness | READER COMMENTARY

Not even one month later, and their promises are revealed to be meaningless. It’s probably on us for allowing ourselves to be fooled into thinking our elected officials are capable of following the will of the people and promoting racial justice. The problem with these district maps is a problem with our democracy. All people get to vote, but by packing minority votes into one district, their power is limited. Baltimore County Council members need to realize that people of color are not simply a minority who should be happy with a single voice at the table. The demographics of the county as well as our country have changed. Refusal to redistrict and fairly allot political power is evidence of the white supremacy that permeates our government.