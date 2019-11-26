This problem is particularly acute among young adults. Recent research on adolescent development has revealed that the brain continues to mature until at least the mid-20s; young adults are often impulsive, sensitive to negative peer influence and at a greater risk of decision making characterized by short-term thinking — much like those under age 18. This is why we established a juvenile court system in the first place. How long is it going to take us to act on the research showing that young adults need similar types of treatment and resources to successfully transition to adulthood?