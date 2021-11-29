Squeegee Action Plan long overdue in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

And conducting “squeegee” operations in the roadway is against the law. Citing Maryland Transportation law 21-507, “a person may not stand in a roadway to solicit a ride, employment, or business from the occupant of any vehicle.” It may not be a serious infraction, but it is still illegal. So, unless one condones breaking the law, it should be discouraged, regardless of who it is committing the infraction. The situation should have never progressed to the point of threatening a boycott of the city by outsiders, but it looks like that motivated the powers that be in Baltimore City to offer alternatives to this illegal activity.