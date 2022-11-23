Central Avenue’s redesign: Readers weigh in on busy Baltimore street’s bike path | READER COMMENTARY

We all share the streets

As a city resident who bikes almost daily, I read with curiosity the article about the new bike lanes included in Central Avenue’s streetscape (”Controversy emerges over changes to Baltimore’s Central Avenue streetscape as it nears completion,” Nov. 21). As I was biking in the area before the article, I was delighted to see the green lanes designated for bikers. The source of my feeling of delight was because I believe that I will be safer biking in the area.

The Complete Streets idea is that we all share the streets — bikers, walkers, drivers, those in wheelchairs, etc. Many residents who work in our restaurants, hotels, etc. are limited in transportation options and are able to arrive to work on bikes. Bikers are consumers and travel to businesses to spend money in Baltimore. Bikers deserve to be safe, and, when the article references a range between 20,000-35,000 vehicles daily, it makes the argument for bike lanes stronger. According to the National Safety Council, the number of preventable deaths from bicycle transportation incidents increased 44% from 2011 to 2020. I see this issue as a transportation issue and especially as a safety and quality of life issue for bikers.

Central Avenue is a wide road, and I can understand some concerns from businesses. But, again, Complete Streets is about the sharing of space. I support the Central Avenue streetscape as a safer transportation option as I and many other city residents move around the city on two wheels.

— Suzanne Bailey, Baltimore

People against bike lanes don’t deserve to be heard

Regarding The Sun’s recent article about Central Avenue, let me fix the headline for you: “Business owners who refuse to accept the scientific consensus on traffic safety shamelessly show ignorance.”

Seriously. Is there anything more pathetic than car-brained boomers wailing about the development of livable city infrastructure? Cities are for people. And city roads are for people to get around. Bicycles, scooters and E-bikes are just as legitimate a form of transit as automobiles.

In other words: City roads ain’t just for cars anymore. Deal with it.

Our former way of designing roads was wildly dangerous, especially for cyclists and pedestrians. According to Department of Transportation, the city averaged 1,076 pedestrian injuries a year — and 204 bicyclist injuries per year — between 2016 and 2020. Those numbers are unconscionable, especially when we have proven methods for reducing them. Traffic speed be damned: It’s a moral mandate to reduce those injuries.

Baltimore is slowly coming to terms with this obvious reality. Road diets are shown to reduce speeds, limit reckless driving, and save lives. Protected bike lanes not only keep cyclists safe, they also boost confidence in alternative methods of transit — alleviating traffic by taking extra cars off the road. (Ever hear of induced demand?) And, fun fact: More parking doesn’t always mean more business. It just means … more cars! Businesses can flourish without street parking. If you don’t believe me, book a flight to literally any city in Europe.

The Sun says: “Many expected a four-lane road” and were “caught unaware.” Ever since Complete Streets was enacted, the new plans have been in plain sight. It’s not the city’s fault these folks lack the initiative to open Google and find it themselves. Furthermore, The Sun’s own reporting proves the lie about locals being “not consulted.”

But forget shaming those Dodos. More shame goes to The Baltimore Sun editors who think these people — kicking and screaming as they’re yanked into the future — actually hold views that are newsworthy. These people are engaged in denialism. We have solid evidence and data showing how we can literally save the lives of Baltimoreans. There’s no editorial reason to amplify the bloviations of denialist know-nothings. Particularly when their opinions unwittingly advocate for people’s harm.

Seriously. Institute some policies. Every time you need a crank to complain about things changing near Little Italy, you always talk to the same people. If those are the only insufferable people you can consistently find in your Rolodex, then perhaps you might be manufacturing controversy.

— Lucas Reilly, Baltimore

Road goals are good, but planning and implementation are abysmal

There should be no controversy, Baltimore has an effective “Bicycle Mafia” and what is seen on Central Avenue is simply the result. The laudable goals to develop Baltimore’s urban environment to support and foster safe alternatives to cars, is all but lost when the outcome from the interests of the bicycle lobbyists (Bikemore) and myopic transportation department are closely examined. These players are responsible for doing, but not following, learning or emulating successful efforts of other urban areas across the globe.

Why is this? Although the goals are impeccable, planning, direction and coordination with multiple agencies by the city is not apparent. Planning and implementation and critical maintenance with multiple players is not evident. The result is what we have experienced: Planning that had engaged only a narrow interest group, with one agency, and resulted in the over-engineering of infrastructure with zero maintenance, measurement of impact or significant revision.

Look at the glass shards and debris littering the unused bikeway on North Avenue over Falls Road, the ripped pylons along Maryland Avenue and the ridiculous built-out corners in Remington and Charlese Village. Order within prior streetscapes is replaced with disorder. Who has gained; do we know? Planners and engineers, it appears. This is again being repeated on Central Avenue with the 11 o’clock change in plans. It is also being attempted for an intended bikeway for Eutaw Place. Last month, a community-requested meeting with the Department of Transportation provided a lot of input (shouting back) on not only what might be planned but, critically, how planning needs to occur.

Similarly, it’s a separate “volume of lessons” (not learned) that describes the planning, implementation and operation of the new commerce of rental e-scooters that now litter our walkways. The same planning “consortium” (DOT and Bikemore) worked hard to achieve this unbridled pestilence with the same self-serving righteousness that has birthed the change in plans for Central Avenue.

I have been an urban bicyclist, and I understand the personal and civic benefits of urban cycling. I also understand the needs to significantly reduce hazards. These should never trump planning that is open, knowledgeable, engages all interests and implements a commitment to learn from (and maintain) — what “works.”

— Dolph Druckman, Baltimore