‘Squeegee kids’ — entrepreneurial spirits or a public menace? | READER COMMENTARY

Instead of just stewing about the “squeegee kid” problem, why don’t we find ways of dealing with it? How about organizing them as a mini company? They’d have a uniform (say, a distinctive T-shirt) with the company name on it (“Sqwee-G Boyz”?), standards of conduct and a predetermined rate of cleaning per car. There would be a number (or even the kid’s name?) and company contact information, on each shirt so each kid could be reported for praise or complaints. Motorists would be more confident in getting courteous, reliable service, and the kids would get more business. If done right, it might even become a source of pride for the kids and the city. Has any community nonprofit considered anything like this?