Fact: Our administration has assisted in bringing more than 100 projects to Baltimore City, investing more than $300 million in capital expenditures. We pushed to establish 42 opportunity zones in Baltimore City — again, more than any other jurisdiction. Through Project C.O.R.E., we are removing more than 4,000 units of blight and leveraging $1.8 billion in private and public investment. The Howard Street Tunnel project will expand capacity at the Port of Baltimore, creating thousands more jobs in the city. I was an early strong endorser of Baltimore City’s bid to be the home of Amazon’s HQ2, when Montgomery County was also in the running. The Sun editorial board’s criticism goes well beyond this issue. It has also accused the state of insufficiently funding historically black colleges and universities when, in reality, our administration is funding HBCUs at record levels. In fact, a court found that the HBCUs are now funded at a higher level than other state schools. We also increased the state’s proposal to end a 13-year-long lawsuit involving HBCUs, offering 500% more than the best offer of the O’Malley administration.