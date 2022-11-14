A week after Election Day, Maryland voters weigh in on the process, outcome | READER COMMENTARY

Term limits take choice away from we, the people

As a Marylander, I am very pleased by the historic firsts for our newly elected governor, lieutenant governor, comptroller, and attorney general (”Maryland elects a slate of historic, diverse ‘firsts’ across statewide offices, led by Wes Moore,” Nov. 10). As a Baltimorean, however, I am disappointed by the success, by a wide margin, of the term limit question underwritten by the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

I get the popular sentiment of “throw the bums out.” Yet, we have always had that power via the ballot box. Imposing term limits also throws out the good, responsive, effective officials and turns our city’s elected positions into nothing more than part-time employment. It is sad that this power has been taken away from we, the people, and placed into an artificial mechanism.

Advertisement

— Kevin D. Cleary, Baltimore

Scenes from the election judge seat

Midterm elections are finally over. The dust is quietly settling. Along with that, new faces are making rounds in state houses and network stations. In another two years we will be back with the time honored exercise of presidential elections, the talk of which has already begun.

Advertisement

But how fairly were midterm elections conducted in our neck of the woods? Clearly in the case of Maryland, we haven’t heard major irregularities; and no surprises, either, in the outcome. Most candidate wins appear to be predictable.

The controversy surrounding the 2020 presidential elections, with some sections of society labeling it “stolen,” is still casting shadow. And leading up to the midterm elections, there were candidates who were not sure of accepting the outcomes if it was not going their way. But can we entirely dismiss the detractors’ claim as unfounded and baseless?

Well, serving as election judge in Baltimore County for a couple of elections, I can say there’s still room for improvement.

While there’s talk of electronically manipulating the scanners, it would be difficult to alter them, as they are stand-alone machines. However it may be possible to tamper with them without enough oversight. There was an acute shortage of election judges this election season. In my precinct, we were short of five, the chief judge wisely revealed to us when we were closing.

But the major area of concern is the poll book. While I cannot speak for other jurisdictions, in Baltimore County voters are not required to show any kind of identification, save for a few instances. All they have to say is a last name (to be specific, first four letters of last name), first name, month and date of birth, and address. That creates an opportunity for people to vote for others in their household they know wouldn’t come or for deceased individuals. While it may encourage voter participation, the concern cannot be entirely dismissed. However, those irregularities will not significantly change the outcomes.

On the bright side, more people are becoming comfortable with the electronic ballot marking device (BMD). They are fitted with headsets and keypads which can be handy for the disabled. While the machines are cumbersome in appearance and limited in numbers, they are the most reliable ways of marking ballots; and of course we save trees. In the previous elections the challenge was to get enough people to use it. This time, we couldn’t keep up with the demand. In instances, we had to advise voters to use paper ballots to avoid long waits.

Administering elections like anything in democracy is a work in progress. The hope is to realize that we can always do better.

— Aberra Sahlie, Catonsville

Advertisement

Mail-in votes are a necessity for many

Despite the inconvenience of having to tally the mail-in votes, for many people, including seniors and those with disabilities, it is a true necessity that enables them to vote and participate in our democracy (“Trailing Jessica Haire after Election Day, Steuart Pittman says mail-in votes will win him Anne Arundel executive race,” Nov. 9). Too bad if you have to delay election results, as long as everyone gets the opportunity to cast their vote and let their voice be heard.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

Here’s how to improve voting

These are suggestions to improve voting. Everyone gets a voting card. Voting is done in person starting on Saturday before Election Day. Voting centers open at 6 a.m. Saturday and close Tuesday at 8 p.m. They are open 24 hours a day. Your card comes preloaded to match your voting district and can work at all voting sites in Maryland. Each site will have at least 100 machines. Sites should include stadiums, arenas and community centers. Your card is good for eight years and must be renewed like a drivers license to verify your current address and whether you are alive. Keeps the voter rolls current. Once you confirm your vote, your card is deactivated until the next election. Your card will pull up your picture, similar to an airport TSA check point to make sure the holder of the card is an accurate. At 9 p.m. Tuesday all machines are turned off and votes are counted.

— Steve Howard, Ellicott City

Jan. 6 Committee dried up ‘Red Wave’

Ever since the midterm Election Day, pundits have offered various explanations as to why the much vaunted “Red Wave” of Republican victories failed to materialize. However, I have not heard or seen any reference made to the riveting televised series of hearings produced by the congressional Jan. 6 Committee. For months, they presented searing images and stunning testimony about Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters on that fateful day that are indelibly burned into the collective psyche of the majority of the American public. Thus, I believe that much of the credit should go to Nancy Pelosi, who deftly brought the committee into being, and House members Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, and their colleagues on the committee.

These are the true patriots, not the rabble who defiled our Capitol. Some have sacrificed their congressional seats, namely Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and Elaine Luria, so far. It is very unfortunate because we need more like them.

Advertisement

— Edward Leslie Ansel, Owings Mills

Better chance of winning lottery than having vote stolen

For the past several election cycles (less 2020, when I was not needed), I have worked as an election Judge in Baltimore County. Despite not being a voter ID state, many voters still hand me their photo ID or voter notification card. As instructed by the Board of Elections, I politely take their ID and proceed to look them up the same as any other voter — by asking them their name, month and day of birth, and street address. Every election cycle, some of these voters express their displeasure that an ID is not a requirement to vote in Maryland less a few notable exceptions (e.g. a challenged identity). They express their concern over another fraudulently taking their vote, about the potential for someone to claim they are someone they are not and commit voter fraud.

During the 2020 election cycle, millions of Americans took to the polls. Of those millions of votes cast, less than 475 cases of potential fraud were found in the whole nation according to The Associated Press. Some quick math will reveal that you have a better chance getting rich from a scratch-off than having someone fraudulently take your vote due to lack of a voter ID law. Additionally, it would take a conspiracy the size of which is only found in the great works of fantasy and science-fiction to pull off such a fraud to successfully change an election. Not to mention the stiff penalty of a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both. The time is simply not worth the crime.

What if I am listed as already voted? You will still be able to vote; however, it will have to be provisionally, and you will be required to sign an oath that, in short, says you are who you say you are. As long as everything is kosher, your vote will still be counted.

With this all being said, I am not completely against voter ID laws. I am willing to have a relaxed ID requirement in place if there is an option for voters that do not have a valid ID to sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury stating that they are who they claim to be, or provide an ID to the Board of Elections within a reasonable time frame as specified by law.

— Harrison Linker, Timonium