Critical race theory, and other credible explanations for history, have a place in the classroom | READER COMMENTARY

But I will give the writer a concrete example from today’s news: It turns out the son of the governor elect of Virginia attempted to vote twice in the recent election. Both times he was turned away by a sharp-eyed election official who noticed that he was only 17-years-old. He was not charged with a crime even though his father ran on the issue of so called “election integrity.” The hypocrisy of this is gargantuan, particularly since it would have been completely different if Mr. Youngkin’s son were a person of color. As a matter of fact, one of the lies spread by Trump officials challenging the 2020 presidential election was that 140,000 underage and dead voters had illegally cast ballots in Fulton County, Georgia. Fulton County is 44% black and 7% Hispanic, and 525,000 votes were cast in the 2020 POTUS election. It turns out that the Republican secretary of state in Georgia confirmed through rigorous vote recounting that there had not been a single underage vote cast in Fulton County.