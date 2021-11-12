Critical race theory, and other credible explanations for history, have a place in the classroom | READER COMMENTARY

Critical race theory is supported by reality
I don’t know what planet the writer lives on who thinks critical race theory — i.e. that the law and society treat people of color differently than white people — is unproven (“Critical race theory lacks certainty,” Nov. 5). The pejorative term “theory” is a semantic distinction that critics want to drive a truck through, although almost no one would dispute the theories of relativity or evolution.
But I will give the writer a concrete example from today’s news: It turns out the son of the governor elect of Virginia attempted to vote twice in the recent election. Both times he was turned away by a sharp-eyed election official who noticed that he was only 17-years-old. He was not charged with a crime even though his father ran on the issue of so called “election integrity.” The hypocrisy of this is gargantuan, particularly since it would have been completely different if Mr. Youngkin’s son were a person of color. As a matter of fact, one of the lies spread by Trump officials challenging the 2020 presidential election was that 140,000 underage and dead voters had illegally cast ballots in Fulton County, Georgia. Fulton County is 44% black and 7% Hispanic, and 525,000 votes were cast in the 2020 POTUS election. It turns out that the Republican secretary of state in Georgia confirmed through rigorous vote recounting that there had not been a single underage vote cast in Fulton County.
It just goes to show that white people can get away scot-free with attempting to vote under the legal age when not so long ago over 250,000 black and brown people in Fulton County had their votes and ages vetted to the satisfaction of Georgia election officials who confirmed that no underage votes had been cast. It turns out that Mr. Youngkins is against teaching “critical race theory” as well.
Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore
What ‘many people’ believe regarding critical race theory doesn’t make it true
Letter writer Marc Wisner claims that fellow letter writer J.P. Grant is wrong in comparing critical race theory to documented historical events . We have some certainty about some historical events, but other pieces of human history are much more fluid and are movements with no definite start or finish. Mr. Wisner claims that “many people disagree” with CRT. Why should that matter? We know that “many people” believe that the 2020 election was stolen and that “many people” believe that the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were simply peaceful protesters. We know that “many people” believe that the segregationist mantra of separate but equal made sense. We know that “many people” believe in the tooth fairy and Santa Claus while “many people” believe that ignorance is bliss. We need to relegate fairy tales to nursery school and kindergarten. We must educate American children in the facts —of life including the shameful parts of American history. We don’t need propaganda or brainwashing in our schools. We need the truth.
Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore
Why is the issue of ‘brown racism’ so rarely addressed?
Dear Mr. Leonard Pitts Jr: Thank you for the opportunity to weigh-in on the column “White students appear outraged by the country’s racist history, not discomfited by it,” (Nov. 3). Let me begin by saying I am a political moderate who is bored and disappointed by partisan rhetoric on both sides. Your question “When to begin on historically exposing racism” is a good question.
I believe if you read The Sun, go on social media and/or listen to the news someone would have to be clinically dead not to have heard story of Black racism and critical race theory multiple times every day. Yet Asian, Hispanic and Native American racism is rarely mentioned despite those of Hispanic or Latino descent making up a larger percentage of the population than African Americans.
Why have you created a false narrative that demeans and ignores the American dream? Your exclusive focus on Black racism is confusing, disappointing and often boring. You should read David Brooks to understand someone who can see both sides and express those thoughts with facts, clarity, and in a way that enlightens his readers. Racial inequality is much better now not worse; you must know that. Do you only want to speak to your partisan base or offer ideas we can build on together ?
Why don’t you address the narrative of brown racism? That at least statistically is a bigger issue than Black racism. We almost exterminated the Native Americans in our manifest destiny overdrive, but we cannot turn back time. Both sides of journalism are fanning the flames of hatred. Please broaden the scope of your commentary.
Blake Goldsmith, Baltimore
Students need to learn all credible explanations for history
Letter writer Marc Wisner draws a false distinction between critical race theory as a theory “that many people disagree with” and history, which is “well documented” (”Critical race theory lacks certainty,” Nov. 5). The distinction is false because there is rarely one agreed explanation for why historical events occur. And that’s precisely why students need to learn all credible explanations for our history, which most definitely includes an honest discussion of the role of systemic racism throughout U.S. history.
Sheldon H. Laskin, Baltimore
