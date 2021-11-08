Harford County Council made a dire mistake in forcing health officer out | READER COMMENTARY

‘Selfish, almost to the point of involuntary manslaughter’
On March 8, 2020, the first case of COVID was reported in Harford County. As I write this, that was 598 days ago. Yesterday, Harford County reported its 351st and 352nd COVID related deaths. God, and science willing, we will have no more COVID deaths for another 100 days. Even with that tremendous outcome, we would be averaging one COVID death every other day.
The Harford County Council just sought and obtained the termination of its director of the Office of Public Health, Dr. David Bishai (“Harford County Health Officer Dr. David Bishai fired from position,” Oct. 27). One might think it was because he was not fighting hard enough to protect the county from the impacts of the COVID pandemic. Nope. He was fired because he had the audacity to suggest children wear face masks in schools.
There is no way out of this. The county administration and council caved to public pressure driven by social media. They are now hiding behind the fact that the state made the final decision. It was, however, the decision that they requested. They had 1,200 or so petitioners against Dr. Bishai. As I write this, about 3 p.m. on the day his firing was made public, there are already 1,000 petitioners in favor of Dr. Bishai. I suspect the anti-firing petitioners will outnumber the pro-firing petitioners by nightfall.
More importantly, these petitioners recognize that the only way to get out of this pandemic with as few future casualties as possible is to follow the science. Get vaccinated. Wear masks when in group settings. Follow public health dictated strategies until the, “All clear,” is sounded.
This is a crisis. It is not a time for self-pity. It is a time for concerted action to solve a problem. It is a time to act together for a common cause.
Let’s be clear. If there was a murder in Harford County every other day, there would be calls for greater efforts to crack down on the problem, not stop the prosecution of the criminals. If people knew in advance which person would die of COVID tomorrow and every other tomorrow for the foreseeable future, there would be outrage.
Instead, the issue was wearing masks. Wearing masks is a pain in the rear. It is inconvenient. However, it will probably be unnecessary when we reach a 95% or so vaccination rate. Until then, follow medical advice.
If I signed a petition that required one person in the county to die every other day, I would be ashamed. If I voted to fire the person leading the effort to stop the deaths, I would be ashamed. If I ever published fake medical information on COVID on social media, I would apologize, not take credit for it.
These are the actions of people who do not consider the impacts of their own words and actions. It reminds me of a teenager whining when he is not allowed to drive the car paid for by his parents. It is, simply, immature. I take that back. It is worse than that.
It is selfish, almost to the point of involuntary manslaughter. It leads to death more often than locking your kids in the car, which is criminal. It is more dangerous than failing to lock your guns away from children. It should be the cause of outrage.
Franklin D. Roosevelt said this, “Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. Thus, the real safeguard of democracy is education.” I fear that in Harford County many are abandoning education in favor of popularity on social media. It has to stop. It has to stop before unwise choices claim more lives.
Bill Temmink, Joppa
Dr. Bishai should have been lauded for mentoring, not disciplined
In today’s Sun, I read about Dr. David Bishai being fired as health officer in Harford County. While no reason was given for his dismissal, the article noted that his pay had been docked because he had mentored some public health students while doing his job. Then I read Lynne Agress’ commentary about programs in Baltimore that rely on mentoring to help participants thrive. This article caused me to wonder: Why was Dr. Bishai’s mentoring of students not applauded? Some will become health officers; how better to learn about the role and responsibilities of a County Health Officer than spending time with one? Something is amiss in Harford County.
Susan Talbott, Baltimore
Simply living in Harford County is now a threat to residents’ health
I condemn, on every conceivable level, the Harford County Council’s firing of health officer David Bishai. Dr. Bishai committed himself fully to the protection of public health in the county. He brought with him enormous expertise in both public health and economics — disciplines that the events of 2020-21 have proved to be intricately intertwined.
But the County Council is majority Republican, and most of this bright red county lies in Congressional District 1. Even those of us in District 2 are victims of Rep. Andy Harris, who would force feed us Donald Trump’s Kool-Aid and use The Big Lie to dismantle American democracy.
Their GOP base — acting out against the common-sense issue of masks — has already disrupted school board meetings. They scream about their “rights” and clearly feel that one of their inalienable rights is placing our children, as well as our teachers and school staff, at risk.
The fact is — the fact-based on proven scientific evidence — that the available vaccines are safe and effective for the vast majority of people over the age of 5. The fact is that the pandemic continues to impede the way we educate our children, conduct our businesses and arrange our daily lives, and the only way to halt it is to vaccinate everyone. The fact is that it is the anti-vaxxers and denizens of the reactionary right who are ensuring that we will stay in this economic, social and medical purgatory indefinitely.
In tthe Oct. 29 paper, the death toll in Harford County rose to 347. According to The New York Times COVID website, “Right now, Harford County is at a very high risk for unvaccinated people.” The ICU occupancy at Harford Memorial Hospital is, as I write this, 100%. At Upper Chesapeake it is 82%. Let’s just hope that people suffering strokes, heart attacks, severe physical trauma and other life-threatening events don’t mind that there is no room for them at the hospital because people who refuse to get vaccinated occupy nearly all the beds.
It appears that simply living in Harford County is a threat to our lives and economic well-being. And the Republican County Council is backing up that threat.
Ellen B Cutler, Aberdeen
Physicians, not politicians, should be making health decisions
The termination of Dr. Bishai is obviously the result of the Harford County Council bowing to the anti-science hysteria generated by the far right. I have resigned myself to living in a county dominated by Republicans and to being represented in Congress by one of the far right’s best known advocates. (My congressman at least is vaccinated and assisted in vaccination clinics.) Until now, I had not realized that the strength of the Republican County Council included their powers as the local board of health.
Knowing that decisions concerning my health and the health of my family, friends, neighbors and their children are in the hands of politicians instead of health professionals is terrifying. The County Council will now have the authority to choose the next county commissioner of health. Unfortunately, it seems that it is unlikely that the council will seek a candidate with the medical qualifications of Dr. Bishai, a Johns Hopkins adjunct professor, but it is likely the council will seek and choose a candidate acceptable to those who distrust science and believe a world wide pandemic is hysteria.
Despite state Del. Lauren Arikan’s belief that we are “moving past the covid-hysteria,” COVID-19 continues to kill Americans, including students, teachers, police officers and firefighters. As a country, we did have the possibility of moving past the dangers of COVID-19, but that opportunity was squandered by the refusal of so many to be vaccinated, because they relied on politics instead of medicine. Rational people of all political parties need to make their voices heard so that the vocal anti-science minorities are not the only voices being heard.
Janet Bush Handy, Bel Air