Harford County Council made a dire mistake in forcing health officer out | READER COMMENTARY

In today’s Sun, I read about Dr. David Bishai being fired as health officer in Harford County. While no reason was given for his dismissal, the article noted that his pay had been docked because he had mentored some public health students while doing his job. Then I read Lynne Agress’ commentary about programs in Baltimore that rely on mentoring to help participants thrive. This article caused me to wonder: Why was Dr. Bishai’s mentoring of students not applauded? Some will become health officers; how better to learn about the role and responsibilities of a County Health Officer than spending time with one? Something is amiss in Harford County.