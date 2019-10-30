Having neurodiverse traits, frankly and disappointingly, makes securing employment far too difficult. Autism, affecting approximately two percent of the population, provides a clear example of the problem we face. Roughly 80% of individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders are unemployed, and a significant fraction of those who have jobs are underemployed. Based on known rates of diagnosis of autism, each year, an anticipated 50,000 teenagers will “age out” of school-based autism services and have the potential to join the workforce. Our societal failure to recognize real sources of workforce talent and capacity is truly a missed opportunity not just for employable individuals and their families, but also for the broader community.